Delhi polls: Cong sets up panel to shortlist candidates

New Delhi, Dec 26 (IANS) Gearing up for the Delhi Assembly elections slated early next year, the Congress on Thursday set up a screening committee to shortlist candidates, making Rajeev Satav as the head of the panel.

The party said its interim chief Sonia Gandhi has approved the the screening committee whose members are Virender Singh Rathore and Challa Vamshi Chand Reddy.

The official statement also said that P.C. Chacko, AICC in-charge for Delhi, Delhi PCC chief Subhash Chopra and AICC secretary Kuljit Singh Nagra are the ex officio members of the screening committee.

The Congress is upbeat in taking on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and has cited failures of the Delhi government on several key policy fronts.

The Congress scored a nil in the previous assembly polls in the capital.

The Election Commission is soon expected to announce its schedule for Delhi polls.

–IANS

