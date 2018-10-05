Delhi PWD Chief Engineer asks officials to dispose of pending RTIs quickly

New Delhi, Oct 7 (IANS) Delhi government’s Public Works Department has directed its officials to quickly dispose of Right To Information applications and first appeals.

The directives were issued at a meeting held last week, which was chaired by PWD’s Chief Engineer Umesh Chandra Mishra, according to the minutes of the meeting made public on Sunday.

“It was informed that there is a huge pendency of RTI applications awaiting reply from PIO (Public Information Officers) on the online RTI portal of PWD. Similarly, a number of first appeals are also pending for disposal with various FAAs (First Appellate Authorities),” the minutes of the meeting showed.

A training session was organised in August for PIOs/APIOs to help them understand the functioning of the RTI portal.

“However, the pendency of RTI applications is still very large,” it added.

