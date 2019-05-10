Delhi records 59.8% voter turnout

New Delhi, May 12 (IANS) A turnout of 59.8 per cent was recorded in elections for Delhi’s seven parliamentary constituencies on Sunday, the Election Commission said.

With this fate of 164 candidates of various political parties including former Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit, state BJP chief Manoj Tiwari, cricketer-turned-politician Gautam Gambhir and boxer Vijender Singh has been sealed in Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs).

Polling began on Sunday morning in all seven constituencies in the state in the sixth phase of Lok Sabha elections.

Over 1.43 crore people in Delhi were eligible to vote in this election. Out of total 164 candidates, 18 are women while there are 43 Independent candidates.

