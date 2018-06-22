Delhi residents to enjoy rainfall till July 3

New Delhi, June 29 (IANS) Residents of the national capital are likely to enjoy a pleasant climate till July 3 as monsoon arrived in Delhi on Thursday, a day ahead of the expected date, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Friday.

“Till July 3 there is going to be moderate rainfall in the NCR belt. However, from July 4 onwards, the density of monsoon clouds will weaken and be followed by a dry spell for few days,” an IMD official said.

Delhi enjoyed its first monsoon showers on Thursday, with 20.4 mm rainfall, that sent the mercury down a few notches below the average.

The maximum temperature was 35.2 degrees Celsius, two degrees below average, while the minimum was 24.2 degrees Celsius, which is four degrees below average.

According to private weather forecasting agency Skymet, spells of rain and thunder shower would occur in Delhi and its nearby areas.

IMD has predicted “isolated heavy rainfall” in Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab and Haryana, and “isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall” in eastern Rajasthan.

–IANS

