Delhi residents to get preference at GTB Hospital

New Delhi, Aug 30 (IANS) The Delhi government on Thursday announced that the residents of Delhi will get preference at the Guru Tegh Bahadur (GTB) Hospital from September 15.

Under the pilot project — aimed to reduce the waiting time for Delhi patients — out of the 17 registration counters in the hospital, 13 would be for the residents of Delhi, while four would be meant for people from outside Delhi.

The proposal got government’s nod in a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Residents of Delhi would get preference at the registration counters, inpatient care (IPD), tests and medicine counters.

“The identification of the residents of Delhi would be done on the basis of voter ID card, while minors would have to present the voter cards of their parents,” said a statement from the government.

The registration cards would be colour-coded to differentiate between the residents of Delhi and patients from outside Delhi, it said.

“Free medicine would be available only to the residents of Delhi with valid voter card. Big tests will also be available to only the residents of Delhi,” it added.

In the IPD, 80 per cent beds would be for the residents of Delhi, while 20 per cent would be for the patients from outside Delhi, it said.

However, emergency services at the hospitals would be free and available to all patients visiting the hospital.

Simple tests like blood test, X-ray etc would be free for both residents of Delhi and patients from outside Delhi.

