Delhi riots: Court extends police custody of man for killing sweetshop worker

New Delhi, March 9 (IANS) A Delhi court on Monday extended the custodial remand of a man for allegedly killing a sweetshop employee during the recent communal violence in northeast Delhi.

Duty Magistrate Richa Parihar sent Mohammad Shahnawaz to two-day police custody. The accused was produced before the court at the end of his two days of police custody on Monday.

The Crime Branch had arrested Shahnawaz for allegedly killing a sweetshop worker named Dilbar Singh Negi on March 7.

The police had found Negi’s charred and decapitated body from a shop at Chaman Park on February 26. He had come to the national capital six months ago from Uttarakhand.

The 27-year-old Shahnawaz also allegedly burnt many shops and pelted stones in Shiv Vihar area during the violence.

“He was also instigating the crowd to throw stones and indulge in arson. He himself set afire many shops in the area. On February 24, he led a violent mob,” a member of SIT told IANS.

Several people lost their lives after anti-CAA violence erupted in the northeast area of the national capital, last month.

