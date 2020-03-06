Delhi riots: ED books AAP councillor, PFI in PMLA case

New Delhi, March 11 (IANS) In more trouble for suspended Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) councillor Tahir Hussain, who has been arrested in the murder case of Intelligence Bureau staffer Ankit Sharma, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday said that it has registered a case against him and the PFI for money laundering and funding of riots in Delhi.

A senior ED official wishing not to be named told IANS, “We have filed a case of money laundering against Hussain and PFI.” The official said that Hussain and PFI have been booked under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The PFI is already facing a case from the central financial probe agency for their alleged role in the funding of the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests across the country.

Meanwhile, the ED official said that agency has taken cognisance of number of FIRs filed by Delhi Police Crime Branch to probe the alleged money laundering and routing of illegal funds by Hussain, PFI and others to purportedly sponsor the communal riots that killed over 52 people in the last week of February in northeast Delhi.

According to the ED officials, the agency will probe the funding and source of income which Hussain allegedly received for the ‘inciting’ violence in Delhi.

After the Delhi violence, role of Hussain was found dubious as from his house the police recovered several petrol bombs as well as the acid pouches. His house in Khajuri Khas area of northeast Delhi was also used for stone-pelting and hurling petrol bombs during violence.

