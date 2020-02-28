Delhi riots: HC to hear habeas corpus plea on detention

New Delhi, March 3 (IANS) The Delhi High Court will on Friday hear a habeas corpus petition against the alleged illegal detention of two persons in connection with the anti-CAA violence and riots that took place in northeast Delhi from February 23-25.

The plea filed by Firoz Khan seeking release of his two brothers – Mohd Sabir and Bhure Khan, was listed before a division bench of the High Court headed by Justice Siddharth Mridul, however, the same could not be taken up as the bench was on leave.

The matter will now be heard on March 6.

The petitioner stated that on February 24, his two brothers were returning from work at a factory in Mandoli when at about 6.05 p.m. on the said date one of the brothers of the petitioner – namely Bhure Khan – called from his mobile number to his brother-in-law – namely Shamshad – that they had been detained/apprehended by the police and they were being taken to Dayalpuri police station.

Next day, Firoz reached the police station and saw his two brothers in the lock up.

“Since 25-26.02.2020 petitioner (Firoz) requested the police at Dayalpur PS for releasing his above named brothers however police told him that they would release and leave his brothers at home by evening of 26.02.2020 as there was a law and order problem in the area, however, the brothers of the petitioner have not been released till now and continue to be in illegal detention of the police at Dayalpur police station,” the plea said.

Firoz also mentioned his apprehension that his brothers can be killed, disappear or be falsely implicated in criminal cases by the police.

