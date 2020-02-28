Delhi riots: Hospitals to preserve DNA samples, videograph autopsies

New Delhi, March 6 (IANS) The Delhi High Court on Friday directed all government hospitals to videograph all the post mortem of bodies recieved from Delhi riots cases.

A bench of Justices Siddharth Mridul and I.S. Mehta also asked government hospitals to preserve DNA samples of bodies and directed the hospitals not to dispose of unidentified body till the next date of hearing on March 11.

The bench was hearing various petitions related to missing people, including one named Hamza.

Hamza’s brother-in-law Ansari M. Arif has approached Delhi High Court with his habeas corpus petition after he went missing during the riots that broke out on February 23 in the northeast part of the national capital that led to the death of 53 people so far.

On Thursday, while hearing the matter, the court directed Delhi Police to publish details including the photographs of all unidentified bodies kept in government mortuaries on their official websites.

It has also ordered the police to publish the specific information, including post-mortem and DNA samples on the official website.

–IANS

