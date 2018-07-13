Delhi sanctions budget for roads, drains in unauthorised colonies

New Delhi, July 19 (IANS) The Delhi government has sanctioned the budget for construction of roads and drains in unauthorised colonies of the national capital at an estimated cost of Rs 1,200 crore, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Thursday.

“Good news for those living in hellish conditions in unauthorised colonies. The Delhi government has approved and sanctioned budget for the construction of roads and drains in all pending colonies (barring ASI/ forest areas). Work will start soon. This will provide them dignity and better living conditions,” Kejriwal tweeted.

Two agencies — Irrigation and Flood Control, and the Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (DSIIDC) — are the nodal agencies for carrying out developmental works in the unauthorised colonies of Delhi.

“For the last several decades, people have been living in hellish conditions in these areas in the capital city of India. Successive BJP/ Congress governments did nothing. Now, lump sum funds have been sanctioned and works will be done on a war footing in mission mode,” he said.

On July 7, Kejriwal had assured of fund sanction within a fortnight.

According to the latest data provided by the Delhi government’s Urban Development Department, there are 1,797 unauthorised colonies in Delhi, and except for the colonies on ASI/ forest land, developmental works will be immediately taken up in all other colonies.

–IANS

nks/nir