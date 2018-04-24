Delhi saw warmest day at 42 degrees

New Delhi, April 26 (IANS) The National Capital on Thursday experienced the warmest day of the year so far with the average maximum temperature recorded at 42 degree Celsius, three notches above the season’s average.

Delhi also breathed the worst air-quality of season with Air Quality Index (AQI) marked 312 on a scale of 0 to 500, labelled ‘very-poor’, with ‘severe’ at several places.

On Thursday, the mercury at some places crossed 42 mark, with Palam area suffering at 43.9 degrees, four notches above the season’s average and Ayanagar at 42.4 degrees. Ridge recorded a temperature of 40.6 degree Celsius. Neighbouring Gurugram and Faridabad also recorded 42 degree Celsius, India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The minimum temperature on Thursday was 25.5 degrees, a notch above the season’s average. While at Palam, the warmest place in Delhi, minimum temperature was 27.1 degree Celsius, three notches above the season’s average.

According to weather analysts, warm and dry westerly winds coming from eastern Rajasthan — currently the warmest place in India with 44.5 degree Celsius — is the reason behind the abnormal warming for past three days.

Marginal respite is likely on Friday and Saturday, as wind directions are likely to change from westerly to humid and cool easterly winds.

“Temperature may drop by only a few degrees towards Saturday, also their are possibilities of thundershowers and lightning. However the respite is likely to be marginal,” Skymet Director Mahesh Palawt told IANS.

The humidity on Thursday oscillated between 16 and 58 per cent. Wednesday’s maximum temperature was recorded at 41.6 degree, three notches above the season’s average, while the minimum temperature was recorded at 20.8 degrees, two notches below the season’s average.

Meanwhile Delhi’s air-quality saw drastic drop over past past four days going from ‘moderate’ on Monday to ‘very-poor’ on Thursday.

The AQI crossing 400 mark labelled ‘severe’ at Rohini and Wazirpur (441) in north-west, Anand Vihar (407) and Jahangirpuri (404) in east, according to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Meanwhile Siri Fort (399) and Okhla (396) in south, Major Dhyan Chand Stadium (396) in central and Ashok Vihar in northwest Delhi were among other most polluted regions with near-severe air-quality.

