Delhi school-goers to click Earth’s images with NASA’s astronauts

New Delhi, Feb 7 (IANS) As part of an international educational programme of NASA, nearly 800 students from across 65 schools in New Delhi and Punjab will get a chance of imaging the Earth from a unique perspective of space.

In the mission, programmed by Sally Ride EarthKAM (Earth Knowledge Acquired by Middle school students) and organised by New Delhi-based Science Popularisation Association of Communicators and Educators (SPACE) organisation, the students with the help of on-board Astronauts will access the digital camera mounted at a nadir pointing window in the International Space Station (ISS).

“This is a special opportunity for the school students to access the camera on board of ISS, like professional scientists and astronomers, the students can use the acquired data for their classroom purposes,” Sachin Bahmba, Chairman and Managing Director, SPACE Group, said in a statement.

The programme — from Tuesday till February 10 — will be held in nine schools of Delhi-NCR and six schools of Punjab.

The students will be guided by SPACE educators to select locations of geographical and environmental interest, based on weather and orbit checking, and through a software interface submit requests which will be sent to ISS.

“Sally Ride EarthKAM is a fantastic way to engage students in subjects such as Earth Sciences, Space Science, Geography, Social Studies, Mathematics and Satellite Communications,” Bahmba added.

–IANS

