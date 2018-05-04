Delhi schools in Tuesday afternoon shift to shut, advisory issued

New Delhi, May 7 (IANS) The Delhi government on Monday said that all city schools in the afternoon shift will remain closed on Tuesday, following a Met warning of thunderstorms, squalls, and gusty winds in many parts of India.

The decision was taken in an emergency meeting chaired by Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash on Monday evening.

“The Delhi government has decided to close all evening schools tomorrow (Tuesday) following warning of heavy rains and thunderstorm. The government said that all evening schools (second shift that starts in afternoon) will be shut on Tuesday,” an official statement said.

The statement said that water and power departments will keep teams ready for any emergency.

The government also issued a list of Dos and Don’ts to be followed before, during, and after any natural calamity, including securing of outdoors objects that could blow away in strong wind and thus cause damage, unplugging of all electrical equipment and not using landline phones, and staying away from storm-damaged areas”.

In a separate advisory, the Delhi Traffic Police asked people to avoid driving during a storm, keep away from overhead electrical wires/tinned roofs/trees while parking and also advised them to take shelter under concrete or other strong structures.

People in need of help can call any Delhi Police helpline number, or call 1095, 25844444, or WhatsApp police at 8750871493, or even tweet at @dtptraffic.

The Meteorological Department had said that thunderstorms and squalls are “very, very likely at isolated places in Haryana, Chandigarh, and Delhi”.

Last Wednesday night, thunderstorms had wreaked havoc in parts of Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan, killing over 100 people.

