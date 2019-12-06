Delhi schools to sensitise students on women safety: Kejriwal

New Delhi, Dec 13 (IANS) Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday announced that the schools in the national capital will sensitise students on women safety, and urged females to do the same in their homes.

Kejriwal said the Delhi government schools will soon make its male students to take pledge to behave properly with the females.

Speaking on women safety, he said we should think first why the males are behaving in such a way.

“Each and every mother needs to see her son. She should told him that he will be not allowed in the house after committing any crime against women. He should be told that not just the society but the family too will boycott him.”

He said if each lady tells the male in the house about this, “I feel the males will get some lesson”.

“An open discussion on the issue is important. I just spoke to Manish (Sisodia), my Education Minister, that we will make the boys from both government and private schools take a pledge that they will never misbehave with any female in their lifetime. At least he will be forced to think about this. We are, currently, not even thinking about these issues.”

He said the pledge will not just be a one time thing. “It will be repeated over a regular period of time.”

Kejriwal said, on the other hand, the girls will be encouraged to take up the discuss with their brothers.

“Even if you think you brother is very good, you still need to talk to him.”

He said we as a society should take a step in this.

Earlier this month, Kejriwal had said in the Delhi Assembly that the government or police cannot be only blamed for the crime against women.

“We should also see what has been done to the mentality of men, boys.The Delhi schools should do something to make young boys sensitive. Only police and government cannot do this. The society should change,” Kejriwal said, as he asked Education Minister to take a note of it.

–IANS

nks/rt