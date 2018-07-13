Delhi sees scattered rain on Sunday, to see light showers the week

New Delhi, July 15 (IANS) The National Capital on Sunday saw scattered rainfall with Met forecast predicting on and off monsoon showers throughout the week.

Sunday saw about two degrees rise in mercury with the maximum temperature recorded at 35.4 degree Celsius, the season’s average, against 33.9 degree on Saturday. The minimum was recorded at 27.6 degree Celsius, the season’s average.

On Sunday, Ridge area of Delhi recorded 13.4 mm rainfall, Palam saw 7.4 mm, Ayanagar recorded 2.6 mm. Gurugram recorded 3 mm rainfall.

Delhi will continue seeing scattered rains at isolated places this week, but there are hardly any chances of heavy rainfall, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD). Weather analysts said that southern part of the city have slightly high chances of rains for next 2-3 days.

“Rains will be slightly unpredictable this week… it can rain anytime anywhere anytime but it would be light rain,” said an official at IMD.

According to weather analysts, there is a deficiency of rainfall so far in Delhi.

“There is a deficiency, the monsoon in Delhi, Haryana and Punjab is weak. The axis of monsoon is currently passing through central India rather than north-western plains,” said Mahesh Palawat, director of private weather forecasting agency Skymet.

The humidity on Sunday oscillated between 65 to 85 per cent, while the air quality improved markedly over last few days with Sunday’s air quality index was 77, or “satisfactory”.

Saturday’s minimum temperature was recorded 25.4 degrees, two notches below the season’s average.

–IANS

kd/vd