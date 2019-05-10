Delhi senior citizens elated to vote in LS polls

New Delhi, May 12 (IANS) Senior citizens, who have seen the rise and fall of various leaders and the change over from the ballot paper to electronic voting machines (EVMs), were elated to exercise their franchise on Sunday despite the intense heat.

Nirmala Devi, 75, of Chawri Bazar has not only exercised her right every election but also has been a inspiration to her family members to go out and vote for the right candidates.

Nirmala Devi was accompanied to a polling booth in Chawri Bazar by her son Ajay Kumar. Kumar carried his mother in his arms into the polling booth so that she could vote this year.

“My mother is voting every time. She also insists that I and others go to vote. She keeps saying that democracy will prevail in this country only if we keep voting,” Kumar said.

Nirmala Devi, who is unable to walk the distance to the polling booth, said that people must exercise their right as they have the power to pick and choose the right candidates who can work for the betterment of the country.

She is not alone among senior citizens keen to exercise their franchise. 87-year-old Hoor Begum has also come with his son to exercise her right in a polling booth in the Chandni Chowk constituency.

“I am expecting that the government we choose this time will work for maintaining peace in the country,” Begum said.

Retired Border Security Force personnel Omkar Nath exercised his franchise in a polling booth in the Chandni Chowk constituency. He expressed happiness at having cast his vote and said that people should not miss the chance to elect the right candidates.

“We have got a chance to choose the right candidate who can work for the welfare of every person, including army personnel,” Nath said.

Bilquis Begum, 60, said that she has voted for the government which can deliver development and solve people’s problems.

Sheila Devi, 78, came to vote in the scorching heat with her nephew. She said that she has voted in all past elections and is happy to see that every government is doing something to improve the life of the people.

“Any party that comes to power does something for the people. We must not entirely blame any one party for doing nothing,” Shiela Devi said.

