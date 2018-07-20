Delhi SHO faces music after his pictures ‘taking blessings’ go viral

New Delhi, July 23 (IANS) Delhi Police has sent an SHO to the police lines and initiated departmental action after his pictures went viral on the social media, showing him “taking blessing from a sadhvi” while on duty.

Police said on Monday Janakpuri Station House Officer (SHO) Inder Pal had gone to Uttam Nagar to seek the self-proclaimed godwoman’s “blessing”.

“As the pictures came to the notice of senior police officers, he was ordered to be sent to the district police lines. A vigilance inquiry by an Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police has been ordered,” Deputy Commissioner of Police Vijay Kumar said.

–IANS

