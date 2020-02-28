Delhi shooting accused arrested in Goa: Police

Panaji, March 6 (IANS) Police in Goa on Thursday claimed to have arrested one Sahil Hussain (22) along with two associates, who are accused of shooting a businessman on February 29, in New Delhi’s East of Kailash area.

“The accused Sahil Hussain, a resident of Sangam Vihar in Delhi is accused in the murder of a Delhi businessman in East of Kailash. He and two others were arrested near Baga beach circle,” Police Inspector Nolasco Raposo in-charge of the Calangute police station told reporters here.

Hussain is accused of allegedly shooting Pawan Pandey (35), a New Delhi-based businessman on February 29. Pandey died of bullet wounds on way to a local hospital.

Raposo also said, that a Delhi Police team took custody of the accused late on Thursday and left for the national capital.

