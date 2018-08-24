Delhi SI’s son held for minor’s rape

New Delhi, Aug 29 (IANS) A teenage son of a Delhi Police Sub-inspector was arrested on charge of repeatedly raping and blackmailing a minor girl who is a daughter of another SI, police said on Wednesday.

Police said the crime came to light on Tuesday when the accused, 17, reached the girl’s residence in west Delhi’s Dwarka and threatened her but was caught by her father. The accused had allegedly called her to his house on Monday but the girl had refused.

“The girl’s father posted in a different police station heard their conversation and informed police. The girl, a student of Class 12, came in contact with the accused some six months ago,” a senior police officer said.

The accused took her to an unidentified place for a date in February, made her consume a soft drink laced with sedative, raped her, and videotaped the crime,” the officer said.

“A native of Haryana, the accused was blackmailing her ever since and forcing her to submit to his carnal desires against her wish,” he added.

“The youngster confessed to his crime during questioning. His mobile phone containing eight objectionable video clips of the girl was seized. The Juvenile Justice Board sent him to a children’s observation home,” the officer added.

–IANS

