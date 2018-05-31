Delhi swelters at over 41 degrees, respite likely on Wednesday

New Delhi, June 5 (IANS) The national capital sweltered at 41.6 degrees Celsius, a notch above the season’s average, on Tuesday with Met predicting slight respite towards Wednesday with dust storm and winds.

Tuesday also saw rise in minimum temperature recorded at 31.2 degrees, three notches above the season’s average. At 42.9 degrees, Palam remained the warmest region in Delhi, followed by Ayanagar (41.6 degrees), Narela (41 degrees) and Ridge area (40.1 degrees).

Gurugram sizzled at 42 degree Celsius while Faridabad saw 41.6 degree Celsius.

“Temperatures are expected to fall slightly by a degree or two from Wednesday till the weekend and Wednesday may also see dust storm and thunderstorm towards night,” an official at India Meteorological Department (IMD) told IANS.

There are also chances of very light rains on Sunday, said the IMDt.

“Tomorrow’s dust storm and thunder storm followed by gusty winds on Thursday are the latest respite on cards,” the IMD official said.

While the humidity oscillated between 41 to 56 percent, the air quality across the city remained ‘moderate’ with Air Quality Index of 171 on a scale of 0 to 500.

Monday’s maximum temperature was recorded at 41.7 degrees, a notch above the season’s average while the minimum temperature was recorded at 30.4 degrees, three notches above the season’s average.

