‘Delhi to double manpower for doorstep delivery of services’

New Delhi, Sep 16 (IANS) Delhi Revenue and Administrative Reforms Minister Kailash Gahlot on Sunday announced that the AAP government will increase the number of lines, call centre executives and mobile “sahayaks” for doorstep delivery of services.

“From Monday, the number of outgoing and incoming lines will be increased from a mere 50 to 300. Instead of just 40 call centre executives, 600 of them will work in two shifts whereas number of mobile ‘sahayaks’ will be increased from 70 to 300,” Gahlot told the media here.

The decision, Gahlot said, came after Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal reviewed the “overwhelming” response to doorstep delivery of services scheme in a Cabinet meeting.

Gahlot expressed his disappointment over “some organisations” deliberately trying to sabotage the scheme aimed at public welfare.

“It is saddening that even after such an overwhelming response, BJP and other opposition parties want it to fail,” Gahlot said.

“I am saying this because we have been receiving fake calls from some call centres and not from a mobile phone. When we try to call back at these numbers, either they do not pick up or the number is not reachable,” he added.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader also claimed that some of their mobile “sahayaks” were intentionally delayed from timely reaching out to intended beneficiaries.

On this, Kejriwal tweeted: “If they block out 10 lines, we will create 100 more. If they block our 10 mobile ‘sahayaks’, we will put 100 more to work.

“Their religion is demolition, our religion is service. You follow your religion, we will follow ours,” he added.

Launched on September 10, the doorstep delivery of services scheme facilitates delivery of 40 government certificates and licences at homes by mobile “sahayaks”.

From 10 a.m. on Monday till 5 p.m. on Saturday, a total of 8,971 appointments had been fixed and 1,952 home visits completed, a government statement said.

