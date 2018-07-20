Delhi to generate over 2,000 MW of solar energy by 2025

New Delhi, July 23 (IANS) With an aim to generate more than 2,000 MW of solar energy in the national capital by 2025, the Delhi government is laying out a comprehensive roadmap to encourage adoption of rooftop solar projects by the residential sector.

In order to achieve this goal and understand the opportunities and challenges in aggregating the consumer demand, the Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy Management Centre (EE&REM), Delhi’s Department of Power, on Monday organised a consultation workshop ‘Rooftop Solar Demand Aggregation Program for Domestic Consumers’.

The workshop, supported by the SUPRABHA (Sustainable Partnerships for Rooftop Solar Acceleration in Bharat), a World Bank-SBI Rooftop SolarTechnical Assistance (TA) Programme discussed the opportunities and challenges faced by Renewable Energy Service Company (RESCO) developers in setting up solar rooftop projects in the cityA

In his address, Power Minister Satyendar Jain said: “It is the endeavour of the Delhi Government to promote the use of renewable energy by all sectors.

“The residential sector is a key component in an urban setup like Delhi and we are exploring ways and means to make it easy for this sector to adopt rooftop solar. The RESCO model enables this by minimising capital expenditure for homeowners and RWAs. The Delhi Government’s aim is to generate 1000 MW by 2020 and 2000 MW by 2025 through Rooftop Solar Installations.”

