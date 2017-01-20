Delhi to have 100 Aam Aadmi Canteens

New Delhi, Jan 20 (IANS) Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Friday said over 100 Aam Aadmi Canteens will be opened in the city after the successful trial of one such canteen.

The canteen was opened at Lok Nayak Jai Prakash (LNJP) Hospital here on Thursday. The hospital staff, patients and the people visiting the hospital can have good quality food for Rs 10 there.

“The canteen has been opened on a pilot basis and we will open Aam Aadmi Canteens all across the city at a big level. If the trial is successful, we will open 100 such canteens in the national capital,” Jain told reporters here.

He said the pilot project would continue for a month in which, as of now, only lunch would be provided at the canteen.

Jain added that the government had promised to provide good quality food to people at very low cost which was being fulfilled.

“The food is prepared with machines and is hygienic. This pilot project will also give us an idea about the expenditure and subsidy to be given on this project for other canteens,” Jain said.

Delhi Dialogue Commission (DDC) vice Chairman Ashish Khetan in July 2015 had made the announcement that DDC had prepared a draft proposal on Aam Aadmi Canteens. The canteens were to be opened in two months but the project got delayed.

In March last year, Delhi government had allocated Rs 10 crore in its budget for Aam Aadmi Canteens.

–IANS

am-vv/pgh/bg