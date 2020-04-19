Delhi to have lockdown assessment on April 27

New Delhi, April 19 (IANS) In an order, Delhi Chief Secretary Vijay Dev on Sunday directed for maintaining ‘status-quo’ with respect to strict implementation of the coronavirus lockdown, until the government does a comprehensive assessment on April 27.

In the order, Dev also directed “all the Departments of Delhi government to maintain status-quo with respect to strict implementation of guidelines issued on April 15” — when lockdown was extended till May 3.

The Central government has extended the lockdown till May 3, allowing some relaxations from Monday.

Dev directed that the lockdown should be strictly followed without any relaxation for additional activities “till another comprehensive assessment on April 27 or further order, whichever is earlier”.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday announced that there will be no relaxation in the lockdown as all the 11 districts in Delhi were hotspots and that the cases have been increasing in the past few days.

–IANS

