Delhi to have massive plantation drive next month

New Delhi, July 22 (IANS) Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday announced that a massive plantation drive will be organised here next month.

Attending a meeting with Resident Welfare Assocations (RWAs) and NGOs under the Delhi Parks and Gardens Society (DPGS), he said that the work of RWAs in greening of parks and their maintenance is “a very significant contribution for Delhi”.

Kejriwal also sought more involvement of more local residents in maintenance and development of parks and urged more parks be adopted for undertaking greening activities.

He also invited RWAs representatives for the public consultation on the installation of CCTV cameras in Delhi scheduled to be held on July 29.

