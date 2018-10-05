Delhi to hire 6,000 new home guards, ups disengagement age

New Delhi, Oct 9 (IANS) The Delhi Cabinet on Tuesday amended Home Guards Rules, 2008, raising disengagement age of Home Guards to 60 years, and also deciding to hire 6,000 new home guards.

The approval for hiring will be taken up by the cabinet soon, said an official statement.

“In a meeting, chaired by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, the cabinet approved the amendment to the Home Guards Rules, 2008 to permit the continuation of availing voluntary services of Home Guards till the age of 60 years,” said an official statement.

The present age of their disengagement/discharge was 50 years, which led to the early departure of many Home Guards from 2008 onwards.

“The Home Guards, who were disengaged due to the 50-year norm, would be given a choice to get back to the Home Guard if they wish to join back,” it said.

Against a sanctioned strength of 10,285, the number of home guards is 4,390, who are available on rolls — with discharge age being 50 years one of the reasons for their fewer number.

Delhi Police constables, who are doing more arduous duties, are retiring at the age of 60 years, it added.

“With the advancement of the overall standard of living, health conditions and medical facilities, average employees are able to perform their best easily up to 60 years. In many other states, the disengagement age is 60 years,” the statement added.

“The Delhi government in principle has also decided to hire 6,000 new home guards; the proposal will soon be moved to the cabinet for its approval,” the statement added.

The Home Guards are volunteers, who discharge their duties in relation to the protection of persons and security of property and public safety.

Services of Home Guards are provided to the departments such as the police, education, DTC, health and others where they perform basic elementary security duties on enrolment basis.

They are also requisitioned by the Environment Department to function as Environment Marshals. The client department bears the expenses towards their salaries and actual payment is made through Directorate General of Home Guards.

–IANS

nks/prs