Delhi to illuminate monuments for Gandhi

New Delhi, Oct 1 (IANS) To celebrate the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, the Delhi government will illuminate three historic monuments here for seven days from Tuesday, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Monday.

Delhi’s Department of Archaeology will illuminate Gol Gumbad, Bijri Khan’s Tomb and Tomb of Paik between 7 p.m. and 11 p.m.

Sisodia said the government will organise a free Sufi concert on October 7 at Gol Gumbad. Mahatma Gandhi was assassinated here on January 30, 1948.

–IANS

