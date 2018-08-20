Delhi to issue more licences to sweets shops

New Delhi, Aug 24 (IANS) To keep a check on the sweet quality in the national capital, the Delhi government will encourage more number of sweets sellers for registration and will also issue more licences ahead of the festive season.

“As the festive season is coming, a number of sweets shops will come up and the chances of selling of substandard sweets will also go up. To keep a check, we will be issuing more licences,” an official from the Delhi Food and Safety Department’s Licencing unit told IANS.

The Food Department will also run a special campaign under which teams will be formed to raid and collect samples from shops across the city.

To create awareness among the people, the Department will publish advertisements regarding food safety.

“The demand for sweets products go up tremendously during this time of the year as the festivals are approaching. To meet the demands, sweetmeat shops will be mushrooming in the city,” he said.

In the past three years, the Department has also done various raids to check the food qualities.

“In the past three years, 884 samples were collected from different parts of the city, of which 148 samples failed to match the standards. Actions were taken against those found guilty under Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006,” the official said.

The registration and licensing of the street food vendors is also being done, he said.

“We are encouraging more street food vendors for licensing. The Department also checks sample of these foods from time to time,” he added.

–IANS

