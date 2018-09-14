Delhi to launch awareness drive on sexual harassment at workplace

New Delhi, Sep 17 (IANS) The Delhi government on Monday said it will launch a massive campaign to bring awareness about the 2013 Prevention of Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace Act.

The decision was taken after Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia reviewed the implementation of the act in a meeting with the Department of Women and Child Development (WCD) here.

“The Deputy Chief Minister reviewed the status, challenges and progress in the implementation of this Act in all 11 districts of Delhi. Eight out of 11 districts have formed local level committees in their districts,” a statement released by Sisodia’s office said.

The two-month-long awareness campaign will include using mediums like radio, television and cinema halls, among others, so that the informal sector workers as well as formal institutions are aware of their rights under the act.

The Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition, Redressal) Act makes it mandatory for the government, private and non-government formal establishments to form Internal Committee (IC) wherever there are more than 10 employees.

For the informal sector, such as domestic workers and open markets, in case of any harassment faced by a woman, a local committee (LC) at the district level should be formed with a nodal officer in-charge to address the complaint.

Taking cognizance of the Act, Sisodia said: “This is a very effective act and we must use it in both letter and spirit to make it workable. These local committees can play a very important role in the implementation of this act. It is our top concern to provide a safe work environment for Delhi’s women.”

In the meeting, it was decided that by November 31, all formal institutions and organisations will be mandated to form their Internal Committees.

