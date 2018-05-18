Delhi to see warm day ahead

New Delhi, May 20 (IANS) The National Capital woke up to a sunny Sunday morning with minimum temperature recorded at 27 degree Celsius, a notch above the season’s average, while the day ahead is expected to be very warm.

By 9 a.m., mercury crossed 35 degrees mark across some regions in Delhi and surrounding regions, with IGI Airport recording 37 degree Celsius by 9.30 a.m.

Delhi may also see squall of showers and dust storm towards evening, however, the intensity of winds or showers will be very-low, says the Met.

However, the day is likely to get warmer, with maximum temperature to hover around 42 degrees at least.

“There is a possibility of development of thunder lightning towards evening,” an India Meteorological Department (IMD) official told IANS.

According to private weather forecasters, the winds or showers in isolated pockets of Delhi will not be of high intensity as to affect the public.

“There are chances of light winds and dust storm towards evening but they will not be of high intensity,” Mahesh Palawat, Director private weather forecasting agency Skymet, told IANS.

The mercury is further going to rise from Monday onwards, with maximum temperature likely to go beyond 43 degree Celsius in certain areas, according to IMD.

According to System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), NCR has poor air-quality towards morning. The Air Quality Index, according to SAFAR, was 206 on a scale of 0 to 500.

Humidity at 8.30 a.m. was 39 per cent.

Saturday’s maximum temperature was 41.4 degrees and minimum temperature was 26.4 degree Celsius.

–IANS

