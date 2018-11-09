Delhi University deliberately delaying probe in Baisoya case: NSUI

New Delhi, Nov 12 (IANS) Following the deferment of hearing of Ankiv Baisoya fake-degree case in the High Court here on Monday, the Congress-affiliated National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) slammed the Delhi University for engaging in “dilatory tactics” in the way it is conducting the probe.

The Delhi High Court on Monday posted the hearing on November 20 in the Ankiv Baisoya case. RSS-affiliated ABVP’s Baisoya is the President of the Delhi University Students’ Union and is under scanner for allegedly using a fake marksheet for getting admission into Delhi University.

The varsity-appointed committee was asked by the court to submit its findings by November 12, Monday, which it failed to do.

“The DUSU election and its aftermath underscore the complete institutional capture of Delhi University by the BJP and its affiliates.

“After disregarding blatant on-record violence by ABVP Vice President candidate, Shakti Singh, mysteriously malfunctioning EVMs, the DU administration is trying to procrastinate and deliberately delay the verification/inquiry of Ankiv Baisoya’s fake certificates,” the student group said in a statement.

It accused the university authorities of delaying the probe to prevent a re-election for the post, which is necessitated as per the Lyngdoh Committee guidelines, in situations of a major post in the union falling vacant within two months of the election.

After the threshold of two months, the next ranked office-bearer takes the charge of the vacant post, who in this case happens to be the Vice President. The union was elected on September 13.

“The Delhi University administrative authorities have shown themselves to be in service of a common fraud… exposing themselves to be servile to the interests of thugs and cheats,” the NSUI said.

It must be noted that Baisoya, as also the Vice President of the union, belong to the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP).

Another student group, All India Students’ Association (AISA), affiliated to the Communist Party of India-Marxist-Leninist, also railed against the university, accusing it of being in collusion with the BJP.

“We believe that Ankiv Baisoya was not just a case of fake degree but the bowing down of India’s top university in front of the BJP,” it said.

Baisoya came under the scanner for allegedly using fake educational certificates when Thiruvalluvar University of Vellore, Tamil Nadu, issued a letter stating that he was never enrolled with it.

He is accused of faking documents from Thiruvalluvar University to take admission in the Delhi University’s department of Buddhist Studies, whose Dean K.T.S. Sarao is heading the inquiry against him.

–IANS

vn/shs