Delhi University files police complaint against Baisoya

New Delhi, Nov 20 (IANS) Days after cancelling his admission, the Delhi University (DU) on Monday filed a police complaint against Ankiv Baisoya for submitting fake educational certificates to get admission in the university.

The university had expelled Baisoya on November 15 after finding in a probe that he had submitted fake certificates from Thiruvalluvar University at Vellore in Tamil Nadu to secure admission in the Delhi University.

He was a student in the Buddist Department of the university and was elected the President of the Delhi University Student Union (DUSU) in the election held in September this year.

“We received the complaint this evening from the department head of the Buddhist Studies. We will now begin criminal proceedings against him (Baisoya),” a senior police officer told IANS.

A case against Baisoya is due for hearing on November 20, which was filed by Sunny Chhillar, the National Students’ Union of India candidate who had come second to Baisoya in the September election.

In his petition, Chhillar has challenged Baisoya’s election and studentship on the basis of the letter written by the Thiruvalluvar University Registrar, in which he had said that Baisoya was never a student of his university.

In his speech on Monday on the occasion of 95th convocation of the varsity, DU Vice Chancellor Yogesh Tyagi said he is working towards making the admission process transparent.

“We have been able to make the process of admission transparent by the distinctive efforts of those who are at the helm of affairs.

“Although some cases of malpractices have come to our notice, we have the process of accountability in place and a strong resolve to take corrective measures. And we would not like any delinquent in the admission process to go scot-free,” Tyagi said.

