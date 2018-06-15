Delhi University issues first cut-off, LSR asks 98.75% for B.A

New Delhi, June 18 (IANS) Delhi University colleges on Monday announced their first cut-off list for admission, with Lady Shriram College setting it highest of them all for its B.A. (Programme) course at 98.75 per cent.

For its Psychology course, the college set its cut off at 98.25 per cent.

Hindu College set the cut-off at 98 per cent for its English Honours and B.A. (Honours) Economics course.

The cut-off for Hansraj College was same for Economics as Hindu College, but for English it was a little less at 97.25 per cent.

Shri Ram College of Commerce set the cut-off for Economics at 98.50 and for B.Com (Honours) course at 97.75 per cent, lesser than Shivaji College which asked 98 per cent for the same course.

