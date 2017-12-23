Delhi village to get ‘world class’ skill centre

New Delhi, Dec 29 (IANS) The Delhi government on Friday approved the Education Department’s proposal for setting-up a “world-class” skill centre at Jonapur village in south Delhi at an estimated cost of around Rs 254 crore.

The project of greenfield world class skill centre was approved in a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, said an official statement, adding the centre aims to provide world class skill development facilities.

The Jonapur centre will have departments of hospitality and tourism, retail merchandising, IT and IT enabled services, accounts, banking and finance, food processing, logistics, electronics, production and manufacturing, automobile, and health and wellness.

It is proposed to have 500 seats in each of these departments for the duration of one year course. The courses will be added or replaced as per demand from time to time.

Presently, one such centre is functioning at ITI Vivek Vihar with available training in the sectors of hospitality operations, retail services, software testing, and finance.

