Delhi violence: Shahrukh Khan’s pistol recovered

New Delhi, March 7 (IANS) The Special Investigation Team of Delhi Police’ crime branch recovered the pistol of Shahrukh Khan, that he used to point at the policemen during riots in the capital, source said on Friday.

This is an illegal weapon. The police, however, have not given any official information about the recovery.

Currently, Khan is on police remand and the recovery was made on the basis of information he provided to the police.

A picture of Khan went viral in which he was seen pointing pistol at the policemen during the violence, that took place on February 24-25 following scuffle at the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protest site in the northeast Delhi.

