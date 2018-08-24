Delhi Waqf Board releases list of appointed, nominated members

New Delhi, Aug 27 (IANS) The Delhi Waqf Board on Monday released a list of its “appointed members”, indicating it will be reconstituted after the earlier body was dissolved over corruption allegations.

Aam Aadmi Party MLA Amanatullah Khan, who had resigned from the Board in January, has again been elected by the Board, apart from Delhi Bar Council member Himal Akhtar and Chaudhary Shareef Ahmed, Mutawalli.

The nominated members are Amjad Tak, Razia Sultana and Naeem Fatima Kazmi.

The Board members will meet on September 4 to elect Board Chairperson from among themselves.

The reconstitution of the Waqf Board had become an issue of debate ever since then Lt Governor Najeeb Jung dissolved it in October 2016 after two of its members resigned after crying corruption in the body.

Jung had referred the matter to the Central Bureau of Investigation for a probe into the alleged corruption and procedural irregularities in the functioning of the board chaired by Khan.

The board is responsible for the management of over 2,000 waqf properties, including land parcels, residential buildings, shops and graveyards across the national capital and utilisation of revenue generated from these properties for the welfare of the Muslim community in Delhi.

–IANS

sd/tsb