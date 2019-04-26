Delhi win toss, ask Chennai to bat first (Toss)

Chennai, May 1 (IANS) Delhi Capitals skipper Shreyas Iyer won the toss and asked Chennai Super Kings to bat first in an Indian Premier League (IPL) clash at the MA Chidambaram Stadium here on Wednesday.

MS Dhoni, who was indisposed in their last outing, returned to lead the side with South Africa skipper Faf du Plessis and Ravidra Jadeja also making a comeback. Dhruv Shorey, Mitchell Santner and Murali Vijay made way for the trio.

For Delhi, Kagiso Rabada was left out as he was facing a back issue, said Iyer at the toss. Jagadeesha Suchith and Trent Boult were drafted in as Ishant Sharma also missed out.

Playing XI:

Chennai Super Kings: Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (Captain/wicket-keeper), Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Deepak Chahar, Harbhajan Singh, Imran Tahir

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer (Captain), Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Colin Ingram, Sherfane Rutherford, Axar Patel, Jagadeesha Suchith, Sandeep Lamichhane, Amit Mishra, Trent Boult

–IANS

dm/kk/bg