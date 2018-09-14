Delhi woman alleges rape on pretext of providing job

New Delhi, Sep 15 (IANS) A 23-year-old woman has alleged that she was raped by a man here on the pretext of providing her a job in a reputed company, police said on Saturday.

The incident allegedly took place on September 2 in a flat in south Delhi’s Hauz Khas area, but the woman registered a complaint of rape five days later against the accused, identified as Atul Gupta, the police said.

“The woman, who stays in Sangam Vihar of delhi, stated in her complaint that she was looking for a job and came in contact with Atul Gupta. Gupta introduced himself as a widely-known person and assured her of help in her placement,” Deputy Commissioner of Police Vijay Kumar said.

“On the pretext of providing her a job, Gupta called the woman at PVR in Saket and offered her a cold drink laced with sedatives. When she felt dizziness, he took her to a flat in Hauz Khas and raped her after she fall unconsciousness,” Kumar said.

In initial investigation, the CCTV footages collected from the spots, however, raise doubts on the veracity of the allegations of woman, the officer said, adding that further probe is underway.

