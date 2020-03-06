Delhi woman urges Harsh Vardhan to curb panic over COVID-19

New Delhi, March 8 (IANS) On International women’s day a Delhi based woman started a petition, urging Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan to curb panic around coronavirus amid rising cases and its fear gripping among the people in India.

An East Delhi resident, Seema Mishra, on Sunday, initiated a petition at an online petitioning platform Change.org India with the name of ‘Change.org/CurbThePanic’, asking the Health Minister to regulate the supply and pricing of masks and hand sanitisers and to curb panic. She also urged the health minister to issue clear guidelines to prevent hoarding of these products.

“My Change.org petition urges the government to step in and regulate prices, and also ensure that there is no hoarding,” said Seema Mishra.

Mishra, the Registrar and Academic Head of a business school in NCR, had run a campaign in the past also at the same platform for cleaning infamous Ghazipur Landfill with the name of ‘Dilli ka kachra Pahaad’ in October 2019. The campaign led to cricketer-turned-East Delhi MP Gautam Gambhir inaugurating a clean-up project there.

Mishra takes keen interest in gender equality with special focus on women’s economic empowerment, and fighting pollution.

Her petition Change.org/CurbThePanic over the coronavirus has garnered huge support and has crossed 30,000 signatures as on Sunday.

–IANS

sfm/rt