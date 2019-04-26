Delhi won’t vote for those against sedition law: Harsh Vardhan

New Delhi, April 28 (IANS) Union Minister and BJP candidate from Chandni Chowk Lok Sabha constituency Harsh Vardhan on Sunday said that people of the capital will never vote for a party which promises repeal of the sedition law.

Addressing people of his constituency during his voter connect programme, he said: “Delhi has always been a bastion of nationalist ideologues and their supporters. The citizens of Delhi never ever tolerate an anti-national element.. that’s why they are all out to strengthen nationalist elements.”

Hitting out at the Congress for promising to repeal the sedition law after coming to power, he claimed that Delhi’s voters will never forgive the party for this promise as well as “those elements who openly sided with JNU student leader associated with tukde-tukde gang”.

Harsh Vardhan, who is pitted in a triangular contest against Congress’s J.P. Agarwal and Aam Aadmi Party’s Pankaj Gupta, said that the BJP has been considering India and nationalism as their first commitment, and personal interests as the last priority.

Hitting out at the Arvind Kejriwal government for not granting sanction to prosecute JNU Students Union’s former President Kanhaiya Kumar and others in the 2016 sedition case, he said: “The Kejriwal government has been sitting over a file which deals with grant of permission for taking the matter to court of law in respect of main student leader directly involved in tukde-tukde rhetoric.”

“BJP would never allow such forces to damage the unity and integrity of the country,” he said.

Targeting the Congress and AAP, he said: “It looks like that both AAP and Congress have been in league on the issue of weakening the country and its unity. Their priority is to safeguard their political interests.”

Harsh Vardhan visited the Railway Colony in Kishanganj area, Moti Bagh, Vivekanand Puri, Padma Nagar and Roshanara Road under Sadar Assembly segment and Kedar Building, Ghantaghar and Kamla Nagar localities under Model Town Assembly segment.

The elections for all the seven seats in Delhi are due May 12 in the sixth phase.

–IANS

aks/vd