Delhi youth commits suicide

New Delhi, July 13 (IANS) A 19-year old youth allegedly committed suicide on Friday after hanging from a ceiling fan at his residence in north Delhi.

Police said the incident was reported when the deceased, identified as Manjeet Mehra, was found hanging by his family members.

“According to the family of Manjeet, he had gone to sleep in his room and locked the door from inside. But when he did not come out of the room in the morning, his father broke open the door and found him hanging,” a senior police officer said.

–IANS

