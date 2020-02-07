DelhiResults: Amul dedicates ‘AAParajit’ ad to Kejriwal

New Delhi, Feb 12 (IANS) Amul’s advertisements are known for their creativity and a doodle made by the dairy giant on Delhi election results impressed the netizens on Wednesday.

The company posted the doodle on its official Twitter handle @Amul_Coop with the caption: “#Amul Topical: Arvind Kejriwal’s party makes it three in a row in Delhi!”

In the ad, AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal could be seen flying on a broom, the party’s symbol, and the text read ‘AAParajit!’, followed by ‘Amul For Every Party!’

As the post went viral, social media was abuzz with reactions. A user wrote, “Awesome…”, while another wrote, “Superb work.”

A post read, “Superb!! Very apt topical.”

The Aam Aadmi Party swept the Delhi Assembly polls with 62 seats, five less than in 2015, as per the final results announced by the Election Commission. The opposition BJP got eight seats — up from three in 2015, while the Congress drew a blank.

–IANS

saurav/arm