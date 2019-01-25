Delhi’s air quality improves to ‘poor’

New Delhi, Jan 26 (IANS) The air quality in the national capital improved to the ‘poor’ category on Saturday after being ‘very poor’ for the past few days.

According to System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research, the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) reached 211.

Meanwhile, the minimum temperature was recorded at 6 degrees Celsius on Saturday, three notches below the average, with shallow fog, the weather office said.

“There was shallow fog early morning. The sky will remain clear throughout the day. The maximum temperature is likely to hover around 20 degrees Celsius,” an India Meteorological Department (IMD) official told IANS.

The humidity was recorded at 100 per cent at 8.30 a.m. on Saturday.

On Friday, the maximum temperature was recorded at 18.6 degrees Celsius, four notches below the normal, and the minimum was recorded at 10 degrees Celsius, two notches above the average.

