Delhi’s air very-poor, may turn severe

New Delhi, Oct 19 (IANS) The national Capital and the regions around it continue to suffer a “very-poor” air quality on Friday, which according to experts, may worsen due to combined effects of Dussehera and meteorological reasons such as low winds in Delhi.

Between 6pm to 8pm, over 48 areas across the National Capital Region — 36 from Delhi alone — suffered ‘very poor air-quality’ with pollutants registering over four times the national safety standards.

Weather analysts say this may worsen as Delhi currently has very light variable winds with no definite directions, which is likely to help in aggregating the pollutants.

“Delhi has a negligible wind speed and morning temperatures are low. Also, many effigies were burnt across the region on Dussehera. This will push up the pollution levels,” said Mahesh Palawat, director private weather forecasting group, Skymet.

The air-quality was already ‘severe’ at Anand Vihar in east Delhi and Rohini in north Delhi, Bawana in northwest Delhi, Mundaka in West Delhi and Bhiwadi in Rajasthan, acoording to the real-time monitoring taken up around 8pm by Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

The average presence of major pollutant PM2.5 or particle with diametre less than 2.5mm, was 129 unit across Delhi-NCR and 133 units in Delhi, which is more than twice the national safe limits. Rohini was the most polluted with PM2.5 concentration at 166 units, about three times the safe limits.

The permissible range or PM2.5 is 60 as per national standards and 25 by the international standards.

At 4pm, the Air Quality Index (AQI) of Delhi was 276 marked ‘poor’ against ‘moderate’ mere 48 hours back.

Meanwhile, System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) labelled NCR’s air quality as toxic and recommended keeping relief medicine handy. SAFAR advised everyone to avoid tiring outdoor physical activity.

–IANS

kd/prs