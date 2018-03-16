Delhi’s crop area falls by 52%, fertility among lowest in country: Survey

New Delhi, March 19 (IANS) Gross cropped area in the city has fallen by 52 per cent compared to 2000-01 and Total Fertility Rate (TFR) at 1.6 is among the lowest in the country, according to the Economic Survey of Delhi 2017-18, tabled in the Delhi Assembly on Monday.

On the positive side, per capita expenditure by the government on education and health rose in Delhi in 2016-17 and the per capita income of Delhi was almost three times the national average, both at current and constant prices, the survey said.

Also, Delhi has a life expectancy of 73.8 years, which is the second highest in the country and the crude death rate of four, the lowest.

The Economic Survey was tabled in the House by Finance Minister Manish Sisodia.

The tax collection of Delhi registered a slow growth rate of 3.03 per cent in 2016-17(provisional), compared to 13.61 per cent in 2015-16.

Rural area in the city went down from 558.32 sq.km in 2001 to 369.35 sq.km in 2011 and the number of villages fell from 165 to 112 in the same period.

TFR of Delhi at 1.6 was one of the lowest in India as the all-India level is 2.3, the survey said.

TFR refers to total number of children born or likely to be born to a woman in her lifetime measured on the basis of prevailing age-specific fertility rate of the population.

“The gross cropped area got reduced from 52,816 hectare in 2000-01 to 34,750 hectare in 2017-18. The main reasons behind such reduction are fast urbanisation and shift in occupational pattern, especially during the last two decades,” the survey said.

The per student per annum expenditure on education increased to Rs 54,910 in 2016-17 compared to Rs 29,641 in 2012-13.

Similarly, the per capita expenditure on health increased to Rs 2,233 in 2016-17 from Rs 1,548 in 2011-12.

“As per advance estimate, per capita income of Delhi at current prices during 2017-18 is estimated at Rs 3,29,093 as compared to Rs 3,00,793 in 2016-17,” as per the survey.

Delhi’s green cover increased by 0.04 per cent to 20.06 per cent in 2017 from 20.02 per cent in 2015. While south Delhi has the most green cover, east Delhi has the least.

According to the survey, the power demand of the city increased to 6,261 MW in 2016-17 from 4,720 MW in 2010-11.

Also, number of working factories increased to 8,968 in 2016 compared to 8,557 in 2012.

“Government facilitates supply of food grains to around 72.48 lakh poor people through a network of 2,254 Fair Price Shops at a subsidized price,” the survey said.

The survey also found that the total bed capacity in city hospitals was 53,329 at the end of 2016-17.

“Besides projects of new hospitals, existing hospitals are planned to be remodelled to enhance bed strength,” the survey said.

