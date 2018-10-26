Delhi’s Dialogue and Development Commission gets new head

New Delhi, Oct 29 (IANS) The Delhi Dialogue and Development Commission (DDC), an advisory body of the AAP government, on Monday got a head in Jasmine Shah, an alumnus of the IIT Madras and Columbia University, after being headless for months.

Shah was selected for the post of Vice Chairman by the council of ministers headed by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, also the Chairman of DDC.

The post was lying vacant since April after Ashish Khetan, who was appointed to the post in 2015, resigned. Khetan later quit the Aam Aadmi Party as well.

“It’s an honour and a privilege to serve as the VC of Delhi’s Dialogue and Development Commission… Will leave no stone unturned in ensuring Delhi government’s policies have maximum impact on the lives of countless aam aadmi,” Shah said in a tweet.

An alumnus of Columbia University’s School of International and Public Affairs (SIPA), Shah was also a Nehru Fulbright Scholar.

The DDC is an initiative of the Delhi government to facilitate a dialogue between the people of Delhi and the government towards creating a clean, green, safe and corruption-free city.

It identified 21 focus areas and encourages people and experts to come up with ideas and suggestions related to governance, electricity, water and education among others.

–IANS

nks/mr