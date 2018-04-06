Delhi’s Mahir Pandhi wins ‘Top Model India’

Mumbai, April 8 (IANS) Mahir Pandhi, an aspiring model from New Delhi, has won “Top Model India”, which showcases diverse talent and breaks stereotypes.

The show gave a chance to 12 aspiring models to transform into supermodels under the guidance of judges Lisa Haydon, Atul Kasbekar, Anaita Shroff Adajania and mentor Shibani Dandekar. Its finale was aired on Colors Infinity on Sunday.

“There wasn’t any money involved but I’ve bagged an opportunity with Bling Entertainment who will be managing me. Besides this, the victory perk in general was to be able to survive the entire season and learn so much from all the judges and our mentor.

“I’ve learnt a lot and that too from the best in the business. The platform and my journey on it, has been impeccable and that also in the true sense, has been a great perk for me,” Mahir told IANS.

For him, the toughest task on the show was the first episode where he had to walk in a swimwear.

“I had recently gotten out of the hospital after suffering from dengue. As my body was not in best shape, I feared that I might get some negative comments,” he said.

He would love to continue as a model.

“As they say, the hub is Mumbai so eventually I would have to move to the city. Hopefully, that should happen soon,” he said.

Would he like to participate in a male beauty pageant?

“When I started reducing weight and became what I am today, my main aim was trying for Mr. India, but I don’t think I want to try for that anymore. I wish to do a lot more other things than that. Mr. India, as a platform, I would probably try for in the near future just to explore my horizons,” said Mahir.

What if modelling doesn’t work out?

“I think modelling will definitely work out but in case it does not, I will shift my attention completely towards acting because I am a trained actor and that’s what I have been doing.

“The love and support I received during ‘Top Model India’ has definitely made me realise that modelling has some great scope for me to keep diving into. However, I will always have acting as my back-up as that is one of the key areas of interests for me as well,” said the “theatre-based actor”.

“I started (acting) when I was in the third grade. I got into All India Radio as a drama artiste. Theatre has played a huge role in my life. Also, I do a lot of dubbing,” he added.

