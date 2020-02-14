Delhi’s notorious criminal killed in Meerut encounter

New Delhi, Feb 19 (IANS) Delhi’s notorious criminal Shiv Shakti Naidu was killed in an encounter with Meerut police on Tuesday evening. Another aide of Naidu got injured in the encounter. However, an officer of the Meerut police also received a bullet injury in the incident.

Injured police official’s name is Jitendra Sargam who is deployed in the Daurala subdevision.

Speaking to IANS on Tuesday late night, Additional Director General of Police (Meerut zone) Prashant Kumar said: “The killed criminal’s name is Shiv Shakti Naidu who was a resident of Delhi. A Delhi police ACP was on Naidu’s target”.

“The police have also recovered many weapon and other suspicious material from Naidu,” he added.

According to the sources, along with Naidu another criminal Bhoora was injured in the encounter. Kumar, however, denied the arrest of Bhoora.

Kumar said: “Naidu was carrying a bounty of Rs 1 lakh on his head and was absconding for a long time. He was wanted in a robbery of Rs 8 crore in Lajpat Nagar area of Delhi in 2014. Naidu and gang robbed some bookies then”.

On the other hand, Delhi police special cell DCP Pramod Kumar Singh said that there are possibilities that ACP Mohan Singh Negi was on target of this gang.

Singh had arrested Naidu in the 2014 robbery case. However, nothing could be said clearly now, he said.

Delhi police sources told IANS that on Tuesday, Naidu was talking to someone Yadav on phone and the special cell of Delhi Police was listening their talks. But before the Delhi Police could arrest Naidu, he killed in an encounter with the Meerut Police.

