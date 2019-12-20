Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh protests continue to cause traffic jam

New Delhi, Dec 25 (IANS) People who commute between Delhi and Noida via Kalindi Kunj, will have to suffer huge and time consuming traffic jams till the protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) continues at Shaheen Bagh, police said on Wednesday.

Additional Commissioner of Police (ACP)-Traffic A.K. Singh told IANS: “The Shaheen Bagh protest commenced on December 15 that forced us to divert the route. We had to close the Noida-Kalindi Kunj-Mathura Road route, which is still closed”.

“We are trying our best to handle the traffic situation. Additional forces have also deployed so that people don’t face much problem. We are also trying to avoid any unwanted situation at the protest site”, he said.

Hundreds of women began a sit-in protest at the Shaheen Bagh area on December 15 against the CAA. People from nearby areas also visiting the protest site from time to time.

The demonstration is causing extra traffic pressure on surrounding roads, the ACP said.

Gautam Buddh Nagar Senior Superintendent of Police Vaibhav Krishna told IANS: “We had to put restrictions on vehicles plying towards the main Noida-Kalindi Kunj-Mathura Road route. The traffic congestion is causing a jam-like situation at many routes in Noida. Once the main road is opened, this problem will be resolved”.

