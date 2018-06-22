Business/Economy

Dell India refreshes All-in-Ones portfolio

New Delhi, June 28 (IANS) Dell India on Thursday launched a new range of Inspiron All-in-Ones (AIOs) desktops — Inspiron “22 3000” and Inspiron “24 3000”.

Dell Inspiron “22 3000” AIO with AMD A6-9225 processor is priced at Rs 29,990 while Inspiron “22” and “24 3000” AIO with Intel processor variants starts at Rs 34,590.

“The all-in-one form factor is seeing continued innovation at Dell. We will continue the tradition of delivering an ‘all-in-one exceptional value’ to our customers through these innovations,” Alen Joe Jose, Product Marketing Director, Consumer and Small Business at Dell India, said in a statement.

The new range of devices come with full HD Anti-Glare IPS display, built-in stereo speakers and pop-up webcam in a slim panel.

Available in black and white colours, the new AIOs come with wireless mouse and keyboard option and with easy to set up 802.11 AC wireless connectivity.

Inspiron “22 3000” is powered by Intel Pentium 4415U processor, 7th-Gen Intel Core i3-7130U processor and 7th-Gen AMD A6-9225 processor with Radeon R4 Graphics.

The Inspiron “24 3000” is powered by 7th-Gen Intel Core i3-7130U processor and 7th-Gen Intel Core i5-7200U processor.

–IANS

ksc/na/mr

